Canterbury country cricket: Sefton demolishes opposition to secure top spot

Ryan Ellis plays for Cheviot who lost to Leeston-Southbridge at the weekend. Photo / Supplied

A resurgent Sefton consolidated their lead at the top of the country cricket leaderboard with a demolition job over Lincoln at the weekend.

Sefton's opening bowlers Jed Roberts and Micah Campbell grabbed seven wickets between them before their powerful top order chased down Lincoln's meagre 124 runs with the loss of just two wickets, inside 16 overs.

McKenzie Smith was chief destroyer, smashing 60 runs off just 27 balls, including 11 boundaries.

Snapping at Sefton's heels at the top of the CRV Ambreed Country Premier One Day 2020/21 competition, are Leeston-Southbridge who had a comfortable 73-run win over Cheviot on Saturday.

Choosing to bat first at Cheviot Domain, the visitors piled on the runs, making 226/7 in their allotted 45 overs.

Former Dutch international Tim Gruijters top-scored with a run-a-ball 62, while Dougald Munro provided some lower-order lustre, smashing 48 off 40 balls.

Chasing 227 to win, the Cheviot Magpies appeared to be building nicely at 66/2 in the 15th over, but when Jed Robertson was bowled by David Neal for 35, Tom Klingender ripped through the middle order, grabbing four wickets.

Leeston-Southbridge strangled Cheviot in the field and completed the solid win in the 36th over.

At Southbrook Domain, the home 'Brook XI lost another low-scoring tight affair.

Batting first, Southbrook, as they have done for much of the season, struggled to build partnerships and spluttered through to be all out in 44 overs for just 138. Shanan Stewart top-scored with 39 before he was run out by Josh Mariu.

Opener Daniel Lyons (35 runs off 53 balls) got Ohoka off to a solid chase, but they were soon reeling at 74/4.

Experienced all-rounder Paul Miller, however, steadied the ship and his composed, unbeaten half-century guided Ohoka to a hard-fought three-wicket win with eight overs to spare.

At Pearson Park, Oxford-Rangiora dispatched Weedons by 89 runs with another solid team performance.

Contributions throughout their batting order saw the home side post 168 in 44.3 overs, with seven players making double-figures.

Jake Waghorn (4/15) and Lachie Stove (3/15) ripped through Weedons for just 79, completing the big victory in just the 32nd over.

Darfield had the bye.



Short scorecards:

• Lincoln 124 (A Gulati 35, E Paterson 24, R Sporke 24, J Roberts 4/21, M Campbell 3/23)

Lost to Sefton 125/2 (M Smith 60, C Warner 30; E Paterson 2/31).

• Leeston-Southbridge 226/7 (T Gruijters 62, D Munro 48, T Doyle 26, C Beatson 24; J Robertson 2/28, C Cameron 2/40)

Beat Cheviot 153 (C Cameron 44, J Robertson 35; T Klingender 4/35).

•Southbrook 138 (S Stewart 39, H Williams 3/20, M Burns 2/13, A Hamilton 2/23)

Lost to Ohoka 139/7 (P Miller 54no, D Lyons 35; D Boyle 2/21, G Gunn 2/28, J Green 2/44).

• Oxford-Rangiora 168 (L Waghorn 31, M Power 27, D Smith 22; H D'Arcy 3/15, C Robson 2/20)

Beat Weedons 79 (J Waghorn 4/15; L Stove 3/15).