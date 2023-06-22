Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Cameron McMillan: Ranking every Super Rugby final from worst to best

Cameron McMillan
By
17 mins to read
The players have been revealed for the Super Rugby final at Eden Park. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / Ben Cummins / Supplied

Cameron McMillan updates his annual rankings of previous Super Rugby final encounters with the help of a hazy memory, YouTube highlights and Herald match reports.

29) Bulls 61 Chiefs 17 - 2009

Stephen Donald set

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport