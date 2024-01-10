Zabmanzor will contest the Gr.1 Cambridge Stud Levin Classic (1600m) at Trentham on Saturday. Photo / Peter Rubery (Race Images Palmerston North)

Zabmanzor made a bold statement on his last journey down to the Central Districts and Roger James is hoping for a repeat performance when the colt contests Saturday’s Group 1 Cambridge Stud Levin Classic (1600m).

The son of Almanzor built an eye-catching entrance to the winner’s circle at Tauranga in November and followed suit in his maiden black-type test with a four-length demolition in the Group 3 Wellington Stakes (1600m) at Otaki.

James, who trains in partnership with Robert Wellwood, elected to step Zabmanzor back in distance by design in the Gr.2 Auckland Guineas (1400m), where he finished sixth in a competitive contest claimed by Pendragon.

“He has progressed well since he raced last time,” James told TAB NZ.

“A lot of people may have thought he looked a bit ordinary last start, but we did do a funny thing in bringing him back to 1400m to use as a preparatory race for the Levin Classic.

“He’ll be spot on for Saturday. He ran a nice 1400m this morning (Tuesday), he looked good doing it and pulled up well afterwards.”

The time-honoured Trentham feature will run for the first occasion on its reallocated January date, a move that could see a highly decorated trainer in James collect his elusive Levin Classic crown.

As expected, a classy line-up of three-year-olds has assembled with visitors from North and South joining the CD hopefuls, something James is wary of when considering the form of Zabmanzor’s Otaki victory.

“We’d always liked him, and it was nice to see him do that (at Otaki). The strength of the field there may not have been wonderful, but when they win like he did, it usually indicates they’re above average,” he said.

“It’s probably a case of how the competition will measure up because it will be a lot hotter. But, I’m not embarrassed to be putting him on a float and taking him down, I think he can be competitive.”

Kingsclere Stables have nominated Zabmanzor for several majors this season, including the Gr.1 Trackside New Zealand Derby (2400m), and a potential challenge against older company in the Group 1 Herbie Dyke Stakes (2000m). However, neither is a certainty at this stage.

“He’s never really impressed me as a Derby-type horse, but at this stage of the season with a three-year-old, you keep your options open,” he said.

In a market favouring his female counterparts, Zabmanzor currently lies a $5.50 third-favourite on the TAB Fixed Odds, behind Northern-based fillies Mary Shan ($4.00) and Quintessa ($4.50). –