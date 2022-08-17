BYC Podcast: Will 60 ball cricket be the next T20?

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson leaves the field after being caught by West Indies' Akeal Hosein. Photo / AP

Dylan Cleaver & Paul Ford join Jason Hoyte for another episode of NZ's #1 cricket podcast, the BYC Podcast!

In this episode, the guys review the Black Caps Vs West Indies T20 Series, review Ross Taylor's new book and Baz Ball comes up again as it gets another run at Lord's...

Plus, both 'Paul Ford's Cricket Violence Corner' and 'News or Ruse' return!

