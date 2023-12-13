BYC Podcast: What does Gary Stead do with Glenn Phillips?

Glenn Phillips batting against Bangladesh. Photo / AP

Paul Ford & Dylan Cleaver join Jason Hoyte for another episode of NZ’s #1 cricket podcast, the BYC!

In this episode, how bloody bad was that pitch Mirpur, what do we do with Glenn Phillips, a preview of the upcoming first home series of the Summer against guess who... Bangladesh, and the latest from the IPL and Big Bash.

Plus, the ‘TAB Good Punt’, ‘Dylan Cleaver’s Who Am I’, ‘News Or Ruse’ & ‘Paul Ford’s Cricket Violence Corner’.

The BYC is New Zealand’s most celebrated and feared specialty cricket podcast. Join Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford, Dylan Cleaver and a range of dubious guests for those unmistakable sounds and smells of summer. Join us for such cutting-edge debates as “What’s sexier, a well-oiled Duncan Fearnley Magnum or a Polyarmoured Slazenger V12?