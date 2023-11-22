BYC podcast: Was Rachin Ravindra robbed of a place in the World Cup 1st XI?

Was Rachin Ravindra robbed? Photo / Photosport

Paul Ford & Dylan Cleaver join Jason Hoyte for another episode of NZ’s #1 cricket podcast, The BYC!

In this episode, Rachin Ravindra is robbed of a place in the Team Of The World Cup, how awkward was Pat Cummins during the medal ceremony and Paul Ford shares the ‘CWC Shenanigans 1st XI’...

Plus, ‘Cricket Violence Corner’ & ‘Toppa Correspondence Of The Week’.

The BYC, is New Zealand’s most celebrated and feared specialty cricket podcast. Join Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford, Dylan Cleaver and a range of dubious guests for those unmistakable sounds and smells of summer. Join us for such cutting-edge debates as “What’s sexier, a well-oiled Duncan Fearnley Magnum or a Polyarmoured Slazenger V12?