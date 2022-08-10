BYC Podcast: Trent Boult is the first, who will be the next Black Cap to cut ties?

Black Caps bowler Trent Boult.

Dylan Cleaver and Paul Ford join Jason Hoyte for another episode of NZ's #1 cricket podcast, the BYC Podcast!

In this episode, the guys give their honest opinions on Trent Boult's shocking decision, special guest Steven Mather shares stories about his dear friend Heath Davis and the team finishes off looking at what's ahead for the West Indies Tour.

Plus, both 'Paul Ford's Cricket Violence Corner' and 'News or Ruse'!

Also here's a must-read from the great David Leggat who tragically passed away recently.

