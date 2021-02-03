BYC podcast: The latest cricket happenings from around the world

New Zealand's most celebrated and feared speciality cricket podcast has strapped on the pads for another season. Photo / Photosport

It's back! BYC, New Zealand's most celebrated and feared speciality cricket podcast, has strapped on the pads for another season.

Join Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford, Dylan Cleaver and a range of other dubious guests for those unmistakable sounds and smells of summer.

In the latest episode, the guys celebrate the Black Caps making the World Test Championship final via Australia's default of the South African test series and go over the Super Smash table.

They also discuss if the Black Caps should be looking at rising talent for the upcoming T20 series against Australia or stick to the old heads.