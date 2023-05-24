BYC Podcast: The Fourth Annual BYC Award

Neil Wagner congratulates Kane Williamson on scoring the winning run against Sri Lanka. Photo / photosport.nz

Dylan Cleaver & Paul Ford join Jason Hoyte for another episode of NZ’s #1 cricket podcast, The BYC!

In this episode, it’s the Fourth Annual BYC Awards so brush the dust off your dinner jacket and uncrumple the fascinators as we hand out the only gongs that really matter in the cricket world!

Find out why both Jason Hoyte & Michael Bracewell were nominated for ‘Epic Fail of the Year’ and just who did pull off the ‘Sexiest Shot of 2022-23′...

The BYC, is New Zealand’s most celebrated and feared specialty cricket podcast. Join Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford, Dylan Cleaver and a range of dubious guests for those unmistakable sounds and smells of summer. Join us for such cutting-edge debates as “What’s sexier, a well-oiled Duncan Fearnley Magnum or a Polyarmoured Slazenger V12?