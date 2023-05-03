BYC Podcast: The Ashes mind games have begun already!

England's Joe Root and Ben Stokes. Photosport

Dylan Cleaver & Paul Ford join Jason Hoyte for another episode of NZ’s #1 cricket podcast, the BYC!

In this episode, Kane Williamson will be at the World Cup injured or not, the Aussies are looking to shorten the boundary for the Ashes and can you trust someone with more than one phone?

Plus, the ‘Toppa Correspondence’, ‘Obscure Players Of The 90′s’, ‘Commentary Nook’ and ‘Cricket Violence Corner’.

