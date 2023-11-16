BYC podcast CWC Special: Was the semifinal lost for the Black Caps at the toss?

Virat Kohli batting against the Black Caps in the World Cup semifinal. Photo / Getty Images

In this CWC Special episode, Paul Ford & Dylan Cleaver discuss where it all went wrong for the Black Caps against India, did the camera spend more time on the game or the WAGs, and a farewell to the ODI format for several Black Caps.

The BYC, is New Zealand’s most celebrated and feared specialty cricket podcast. Join Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford, Dylan Cleaver and a range of dubious guests for those unmistakable sounds and smells of summer. Join us for such cutting-edge debates as “What’s sexier, a well-oiled Duncan Fearnley Magnum or a Polyarmoured Slazenger V12?