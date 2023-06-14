BYC Podcast: Saying our goodbyes to the Mace

The Australian team celebrate as captain Pat Cummins holds the winners trophy. Photo / AP

Dylan Cleaver & Paul Ford join Jason Hoyte for another episode of NZ’s #1 cricket podcast. The BYC!

In this episode, the Mace has gone but everyone knows who won it first, the Ashes starts this Friday and the team reviews the NZers performances in the Blast & County Championship.

The BYC, is New Zealand’s most celebrated and feared specialty cricket podcast. Join Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford, Dylan Cleaver and a range of dubious guests for those unmistakable sounds and smells of summer. Join us for such cutting-edge debates as “What’s sexier, a well-oiled Duncan Fearnley Magnum or a Polyarmoured Slazenger V12?