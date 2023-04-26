BYC Podcast podcast: Have the Black Caps found their Williamson replacement?

The Black Caps' Mark Chapman celebrates after scoring his century. Photo / AP

Dylan Cleaver & Paul Ford join Jason Hoyte for another episode of NZ’s #1 cricket podcast, the BYC!

In this episode, has Mark Chapman finally done enough to cement his spot in the team, the Saudi Arabia Cricket League could be the new IPL, and can we finally sort out the top order of the Black Caps once and for all?

Plus, the ‘Toppa Correspondence’, ‘News Or Ruse’, ‘Obscure Players Of The 90′s’, & ‘Cricket Violence Corner’.

