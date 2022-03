The Black Caps and Netherlands clashed in a T20 warm-up in 2021. Photosport

Jason Hoyte joins Dylan Cleaver and Paul Stuart Ford For another episode of New Zealand's number 1 cricket podcast!

The guys review the Black Caps squad announcement to the series against Netherlands, discuss all of the latest action in the Women's Cricket World Cup, as well as going around the globe to look at all of the absolutely punishing Test cricket at the moment.

Plus, your favourite segments "News or Ruse" and "Cricket Violence Corner" are back for another week!