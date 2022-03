Maddy Green of New Zealand takes a catch during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 cricket match between New Zealand White Ferns and Australia. Photosport

Paul Stuart Ford and Dylan Cleaver are back for another Women's Cricket World Cup special edition of the BYC podcast.

The White Ferns' Number 5 and spectacular fielder Maddy Green joins the guys to discuss New Zealand's tough loss to the Australians.

Plus, the guys discuss the latest from the tournament, including Dylan's permutations on how the home team can make the knockout stage...