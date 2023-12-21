BYC Podcast: How did Rachin Ravindra go for so cheap?!

Rachin Ravindra's century against Australia was ultimately in vain. Photo / Photosport

Rachin Ravindra's century against Australia was ultimately in vain. Photo / Photosport

Dylan Cleaver joins Paul Ford for another episode of the #1 cricket podcast, the BYC!

In this episode, Nelson looks splendid as the Black Caps win the 2nd ODI, NZC links a new deal with Castore, and the IPL auction serves up a few surprises including the amount paid for Rachin Ravindra.

Plus, ‘Cricket Violence Corner’ & ‘Who Am I’.

Join us for such cutting-edge debates as “What’s sexier, a well-oiled Duncan Fearnley Magnum or a Polyarmoured Slazenger V12?