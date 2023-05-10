BYC Podcast: How can they not pick Trent Boult?

Trent Boult is no longer under the eye of Black Caps head coach Gary Stead. Photo / Getty Images

Trent Boult is no longer under the eye of Black Caps head coach Gary Stead. Photo / Getty Images

Paul Ford & ACC Head G Lane join Jason Hoyte for another episode of NZ’s #1 cricket podcast the BYC!

In this episode, Jason reveals the one man he’d turn for, G Lane has a conspiracy to share and a beautiful piece of correspondence from a family member of the recently departed Lindsay Crocker.

Plus, ‘New Or Ruse’, ‘Cricket Violence Corner’ & ‘Commentary Nook’.

The BYC, is New Zealand’s most celebrated and feared specialty cricket podcast. Join Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford, Dylan Cleaver and a range of dubious guests for those unmistakable sounds and smells of summer. Join us for such cutting-edge debates as “What’s sexier, a well-oiled Duncan Fearnley Magnum or a Polyarmoured Slazenger V12?