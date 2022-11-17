BYC Podcast: Has the sun set on Kane Williamson’s T20 career?

Kane Williamson is looking for a new IPL team. Photo / Getty Images

Kane Williamson is looking for a new IPL team. Photo / Getty Images

Paul Stuart Ford & Dylan Cleaver join Jason Hoyte for another episode of NZ’s #1 cricket podcast, the BYC!

From the tragic Black Caps loss to Pakistan, to England winning their second World Cup this year, to India sending over their “B Team” for the tour starting this Friday and a special interview with Tom Harper on why Tom’s are dominating the Plunket Shield.

Plus, ‘New or Ruse’, ‘Cricket Violence Corner’, ‘Obscure Players Of the 90s’ & ‘Hoytey J Off The Back Fence’...

The BYC, is New Zealand’s most celebrated and feared specialty cricket podcast. Join Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford, Dylan Cleaver and a range of dubious guests for those unmistakable sounds and smells of summer. Join us for such cutting-edge debates as “What’s sexier, a well-oiled Duncan Fearnley Magnum or a Polyarmoured Slazenger V12?