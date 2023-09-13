BYC podcast: Going over Black Caps World Cup squad with a fine-tooth comb!

Kane Williamson is back in the nets as he battles to get fit for the Cricket World Cup - will he be ready in time? Photo / Instagram

Dylan Cleaver joins Paul Ford for NZ’s #1 cricket pod, the BYC!

In this episode, the boys go over the Black Caps World Cup Squad with a fine toothcomb. Also, the bizarre results coming out of the ongoing England series, and a quick preview of the “pointless” upcoming series against the Bangers!

Plus, Paul Ford’s infamous ‘Cricket Violence Corner’ ...

