Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

BYC Podcast: End of the Road with Amelia Kerr

Quick Read
Amelia Kerr and Wellington teammates celebrate a wicket.

Amelia Kerr and Wellington teammates celebrate a wicket.

NZ Herald

This week on the BYC Podcast, Jason Hoyte returns alongside Paul Ford to discuss the absolute pantsing the Aussies handed out to the English throughout the last month.

Plus, they discuss the uncertainty of New Zealand's tour of Australia and sum up all of the best bits from the stunning domestic summer of cricket in New Zealand.

To round off the episode, Amelia Kerr from the Wellington Blaze and White Ferns joins the guys on the phone to discuss the upcoming initiative by Cricket Wellington to support Women's Sport and they run her through their infamous 1st XI Quickfire Questions!