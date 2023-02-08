BYC Podcast: Do the Black Caps have the game plan to beat Baz Ball?

Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes during the warm-up match at Seddon Park, Photosport

Dylan Cleaver & Paul Ford join Jason Hoyte for another episode of NZ’s #1 cricket podcast, The BYC!

In this episode, the team goes over the Black Caps squad for the England Test Series, the Big Bash Final, question if they saw the worst Run Out ever and wrap it with the latest on the Super Smash and Ford Trophy.

Plus, ‘News Or Ruse’, ‘Cricket Violence Corner’, ‘Obscure Players Of The 90′s’ & ‘Toppa Correspondence Of The Week’.

