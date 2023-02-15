BYC Podcast: Can anyone change Gary Stead’s mind on Trent Boult?

Trent Boult in whites. Photo / Photosport

Dylan Cleaver & Paul Ford join Jason Hoyte for another episode of NZ’s #1 cricket podcast, the BYC!

In this episode the guys go over the injuries for the Black Caps ahead of the England series, the White Ferns’ terrible form at the T20 World Cup and how good is it when the Aussies get smashed, especially by India!

Plus, ‘News Or Ruse’, ‘Obscure Players Of The 90s’, ‘Cricket Violence Corner’ and ‘Toppa Correspondence Of The Week’.

The BYC, is New Zealand’s most celebrated and feared specialty cricket podcast. Join Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford, Dylan Cleaver and a range of dubious guests for those unmistakable sounds and smells of summer. Join us for such cutting-edge debates as “What’s sexier, a well-oiled Duncan Fearnley Magnum or a Polyarmoured Slazenger V12?



