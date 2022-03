Katherine Brunt of England dives but is run out by New Zealand wicket keeper Katey Martin. Photosport

Katherine Brunt of England dives but is run out by New Zealand wicket keeper Katey Martin. Photosport

Paul Stuart Ford joins Dylan Cleaver to recap all of the latest action in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

The guys discuss the White Ferns' agonising close loss to England as well as the almost impossible hope that could see New Zealand in the semis.