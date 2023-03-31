‘Bucket list opportunity’: DJ Forbes prepares for new physical extreme

who are taking part in this years fight for life. l-r: Sione Faumuina, Justin Hodges, Roy Asotasi, Liam Messam and DJ Forbes 01 March 2023 New Zealand Herald photograph by Dean Purcell.

Former All Blacks Sevens captain DJ Forbes is no stranger to enduring physical extremes – however mixing it in the gym with some of the world’s best boxers has pushed him to a whole new level of discomfort.

Forbes, who was famous for his incredible endurance – and chiselled physique - on the gut-busting international sevens circuit has been sparring with world-ranked boxers Andrei Mikhailovich and Jerome Pampellone in preparation for his showdown with former Warriors hard man Sione Faumuina at Fight For Life on April 27 in Auckland.

“These guys are some of the best in New Zealand – and the world – at what they do so it is pretty exciting getting to step into their space and see what they put themselves through,” Forbes said of training at West Auckland’s Peach Boxing gym.

“It’s a huge honour and I’m grateful I can rub shoulders with these guys. It’s pretty awesome seeing what these boys do for a living. Coming and getting beaten up is all part of the process - I guess!

“I’m learning as much as I can, trying to be a sponge – actually more like a physical sponge the way they attack me! It’s all part of it.”

Forbes will be following in the footsteps of legendary uncle Peter ‘Fats’ Fatialofa when he steps into the boxing ring in support of youth mental health charity I Am Hope.

Fatialofa, the Manu Samoa rugby captain who tragically passed away in 2013 aged just 54, fought twice in Fight For Life, against former Kiwis Tawera Nikau and Ricky Cowan.

“It’s a great cause – and chance to tick one of those bucket list opportunities,” Forbes said of an event that has been an enduring staple of the Kiwi sporting calendar for over two decades.

“I’ve got friends who work for I Am Hope and I’m always looking for opportunities to support them. This is a great way to use our platform to really raise awareness. It is not going to fix the issue – but we can contribute to the greater cause.

“A bunch of former athletes are going to go out for a bit of a bash and put on a bit of a spectacle. Hopefully every turns up to support us.

“As a former athlete, this is one of the biggest challenges by far I’ve put myself up for.”

Forbes was cagey when asked how he plans to tackle the bigger, heavier Faumuina.

“I don’t want to give too much away. The one-two is probably going to be my go-to! It’s a great opportunity to fight an athlete of his calibre. I watched him when he was playing his footy and we’ve rubbed shoulders in different circles – so it will be interesting.”

It would be a major surprise if Forbes didn’t try to use his superior fitness to give Faumuina the run around – however the sevens star is fast learning that boxing is a completely different challenge to rugby.

“Everyone keeps talking about fitness and I think I do come in with a pretty decent engine - but coming in as a novice – in terms of ‘fighting fit’- it is a different ballgame. I’m trying to do what I can as fast as I can to get up to speed.

“[Training with professional fighters] is a massive learning opportunity for me. My professional sporting career is done so this is a great chance to learn another sport.”

IBO Super Bantamweight World Title

Mea Motu (NZ) (15-0-0) VS. Tania Walters (CAN) (4-1-0)

Rugby League vs. Rugby Union

Justin Hodges (Aus) (5-3-0) VS. Liam Messam (NZ) (5-0-0)

IBF Middleweight Pan Pacific Title + WBO Middleweight Global Title

Andrei Mikhailovich (NZ) (19-0-0) VS. Edisson Saltarin (VNZ) (16-0-0)

Rugby Union vs. Rugby League

DJ Forbes VS. Sione Faumuina

Light Heavyweight Professional Fight

Jerome Pampellone (NZ) (15-0-0) VS. Mose Auimatagi (NZ) (15-2-2)

Rugby Union vs. Rugby League

Sam Tuitupou (NZ - rugby) (Debut) VS. Roy Asotasi (NZ - league) (Debut)