The Chiefs and the Highlanders are set to meet again in the playoffs. Photo / Photosport

Heading into the final round of the Super Rugby Pacific regular season and 11 of the 12 teams are still in the running of making the playoffs.

The Highlanders snuck back into the top eight on Friday meaning the original five New Zealand franchises are all in the running to make the quarter-finals.

Here’s how the playoff picture looks with 480 minutes of the regular season left.

How's your team faring heading in to the last round before finals? 🤔#SuperRugbyPacific pic.twitter.com/MXFx9F4yPP — Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) May 28, 2023





1 Chiefs v 8 Highlanders

The Chiefs have locked in the top spot with a game to spare following the impressive away win over the Brumbies. It means key names can be rested this week and miss out on the airpoints that come with the longhaul return trip to Perth.

READ MORE: Cane sends strong message to table-topping Chiefs

The Highlanders kept their season alive on Friday and can now finish as high as seventh if they can beat the Blues. But they have Force, Drua and Rebels all nipping at their heels on the standings if they don’t come away with any points at Eden Park.

Previous clash: Round 3 - Chiefs 28-7

Final round: Chiefs at Force, Sunday; Highlanders at Blues, Friday.

2 Crusaders v 7 Reds

The Crusaders can’t catch the Chiefs but could drop to third with a heavy defeat to the Hurricanes, along with a big Blues win over the Highlanders. Second might suit them as they won the title from that position last year.

The Reds, playing in Suva before a potential trip to Christchurch could drop to eighth. Either way, if the Reds make the playoffs they face an away clash against the Chiefs or Crusaders.

Previous clash: Round 6 - Crusaders 25-12

Final round: Crusaders at Hurricanes, Saturday; Reds at Drua, Saturday

3 Blues v 6 Waratahs

The Blues can move up to second or fall as low as fifth if the Brumbies and Hurricanes both win this weekend. The 6-7 Waratahs are locked into sixth spot and would probably prefer a quarter-final trip to Canberra. They haven’t won at Eden Park since 2009 and lost their last six to the Hurricanes.

READ MORE: Liam Napier: Nagging doubts remain about Blues

Previous clash: Round 9 - Blues 55-21

Final round: Blues v Highlanders, Friday; Waratahs v Moana Pasifika, Saturday

4 Brumbies v 5 Hurricanes

The Brumbies can chase down the Blues or finish in fifth and would then have to travel to New Zealand. The Hurricanes can also finish as high as third and can’t slip down from fifth.

Previous clash: Round 10 - Hurricanes 32-27

Final round: Brumbies v Rebels, Friday; Hurricanes v Crusaders, Saturday