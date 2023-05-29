Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Breaking down the potential Super Rugby Pacific playoffs matchups

NZ Herald
The Chiefs and the Highlanders are set to meet again in the playoffs. Photo / Photosport

The Chiefs and the Highlanders are set to meet again in the playoffs. Photo / Photosport

Heading into the final round of the Super Rugby Pacific regular season and 11 of the 12 teams are still in the running of making the playoffs.

The Highlanders snuck back into the top eight

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport