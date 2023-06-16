Brad Weber. Photo / Photosport

Brad Weber has found solace in a singular focus.

The All Blacks reveal their first squad of the season on Sunday night, and it could be one that impacts Weber, with the Chiefs halfback playing his way into contention after falling out of favour in 2022.

But whether his name is called, Weber knows it pays not to dwell on what he can’t control. While the Chiefs’ semifinal against the Brumbies in Hamilton on Saturday night could be one last opportunity to force the selectors’ hands, he has pushed All Blacks chatter to the side in favour of putting all his energy into getting the Chiefs through to their first final in the Transtasman since 2013.

Blocking out the noise isn’t a new challenge for Weber, who said it was a valuable mental skill to have developed, particularly with so much on the line in the coming weeks.

“When I start worrying about selection and what they’re thinking, then that clouds my mental state,” Weber said. “I’ve pushed it fully to the side now. I’ve done so for a few years and it’s treated me really well, so same again.

“I just want to get us into a final, win this game this weekend and, look, if the selectors like what they see, then that’s great. If they don’t, then so be it.

“My full energy’s on the Chiefs. I don’t think this game needs me to prove that I can play at international level. I know I can, I’ve done it before, so that’s great for my mental space because I don’t have to come out here and try and do something outrageous, I’ll just do my job.”

Weber has been a pillar of the Chiefs team for the past decade but is yet to experience the joys of winning a competition as he joined the club the year after their 2013 triumph.

Now in his final season with the club before continuing his career offshore in 2024, it’s a case of now or never for Weber to hoist a Super Rugby trophy. He’s one of several departing players in the Chiefs squad looking to leave on a high note, with the likes of Brodie Retallick, Pita Gus Sowakula and Alex Nankivell moving on as well.

“I want to win a championship,” Weber said.

“Just because it’s my last year doesn’t matter too much, but I want to go all the way before I leave. I know I just have to do my job; I don’t need to do any hero plays or anything like that just to try and give myself another week in the jersey. I’ll do that by doing my job well, giving the guys outside us good, clean ball to attack with - because we’ve got a lethal backline - and hopefully we’ll earn another week.”

The Chiefs have put themselves in a great position to achieve that elusive feat - finishing the regular season with just one loss and leading the way in a number of key areas.

To get to the final, they’ll have to pass a tough test in a Brumbies side who continue to be Australia’s best offering, boasting plenty of talent.

The Chiefs claimed a hard-fought 31-21 win when the sides met in Canberra three weeks ago, and Weber believed they could take plenty from that game to aid them in their quest for a title.

“We can obviously take a lot of confidence out of what we did over there a few weeks ago, but we know we’re going to have to take it up another level because they’ll be a desperate beast here.”

Chiefs v Brumbies

Saturday, 7.05pm, Waikato Stadium

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Alex Nankivell, Anton Lienert-Brown, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber (cc), Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (cc), Samipeni Finau, Tupou Vaa’i, Brodie Retallick, George Dyer, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Aidan Ross.

Reserves: Tyrone Thompson, Ollie Norris, John Ryan, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Pita Gus Sowakula, Cortez Ratima, Josh Ioane, Rameka Poihipi.

Brumbies: Tom Wright, Andy Muirhead, Len Ikitau, Tamati Tua, Ollie Sapsford, Jack Debreczeni, Nic White (c), Rob Valetini, Pete Samu, Tom Hooper, Cadeyrn Neville, Nick Frost, Sefo Kautai, Lachlan Lonergan, James Slipper.

Reserves: Connal McInerney, Blake Schoupp, Rhys van Nek, Darcy Swain, Luke Reimer, Ryan Lonergan, Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole.

