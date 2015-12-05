Guildford is floored by Art Green at Fight for Life. Photo / www.photosport.com

Bachelor Art Green floors former All Black.

The Bachelor beat the former All Black at the Fight for Life last night, but could a rematch be on the cards?

Art Green and Zac Guildford made their boxing debuts last night, but Green showed a serious hidden talent and managed to land several heavy blows on Guildford before winning the match on points.

Following his defeat by the paleo pretty boy, Zac Guildford took to Twitter to praise his opponent and request a rematch.

He wrote that Green was "too good at the end of the day" and was "disappointed but s**t happens".

Green responded that it was "an honour jumping in the ring with you", describing Guildford as "all class".

"We did a good thing tonight," he added.

When Guildford replied with compliments on Green's punch and reach, he also made a cheeky request for a rematch -- which the Bachelor was keen to take him up on that night.

"Haha yeah man, if @joeboxerparker gets an early win shall we see if we can jump back in after?" he tweeted.

However, it seems Guildford was hoping for a bit more time to train before the next bout.

"Hahaha not tonight mate I'm sure your [sic] just as tired next fight for life," he replied.

Monty Betham, Green's trainer, also joined the conversation to show his respect for Guildford.

"You were fit, tough & humble!" he tweeted. "Can't wait to see the benefits on the field. #Respect."

In the pick of the celebrity bouts, Guildford show plenty of aggression from the opening bell but was unable to unlock Green's staunch defence.

The reality TV star soaked up the best of what Guildford could throw before unleashing a succession of sturdy punches. "I think we both gave it a good crack," Green said after the fight. "I'm knackered - I left nothing in the ring."

Green paid tribute to trainer Monty Betham after dishing out the punishment. "He's an incredible guy. I wouldn't have been in the ring without him."

Guildford showed off a strong technique and an even stronger ability to take a punch.

Both fighters were making their debuts in the ring but the recent Waratahs signing joked that Green was more experienced than he looked.

"Art's a good boxer - he didn't tell me he's had a fight before," Guildford laughed. "It's bloody tough. A lot harder than rugby."

Guildford launched a flurry of punches at Green over the three two-minute rounds.

But his ferocious attack failed to land any meaningful blows and towards the end of each round Green connected with some heavy fists.

One head shot left Guildford reeling and the referee had to intervene before the fight could continue.

Judges awarded a unanimous decision to Green whose partner Matilda Rice was among the crowd.

In the event at Claudelands Arena in Hamilton, former Silver Fern Irene van Dyk earned a first-round technical knockout in her boxing debut, stopping Napier accountant Belinda Sommerville after unleashing a furious succession of big blows.

Irene van Dyk beat Belinda Sommerville. Photo / www.photosport.com

Van Dyk adjusted pretty quickly to the switch in sports, attacking Sommerville from the opening bell and showing no mercy after a couple of brief stoppages.

The fight lasted only one minute and seven seconds, and a sheepish van Dyk was in an apologetic mood once the the referee stepped in.

"I think adrenaline just takes over and you lose you head," she said. "[I saw] a lot of red mist."

Van Dyk said her fight plan was to "jab, jab, jab" but once she stepped into the ring the sedate plan was eschewed in favour of aggression when she heard the opening bell.

"It hurts when you hurt someone," she smiled.

Sommerville, meanwhile, enjoyed the experience but hadn't expected such power from her opponent.

"Not quite that hard," she said. "It was pretty full on."

The evening kicked off with a one-sided battle between Shelton Woolright and Jesse Peach.

Woolright, a former Blindspott drummer and X-Factor judge, dished out plenty of punishment to Peach en-route to a second-round technical knockout.

Peach was knocked down earlier in the fight with a strong right hook to the jaw and, after he copped a few more sturdy blows, the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

Woolright, who trained every day for three months, "enjoyed every minute" of the fight.

"It's pretty exciting and quite an intense feeling, " he said."

Peach, a reporter for Newsworthy, also sported a smile after his brave effort but revealed the beating didn't meet his pre-fight expectations.

"It was quite hard. I was expecting it to be a lot easier," he laughed. "But I've had such a great time training."

Peach confirmed that would be his last foray into the ring, but Woolright called out friend and The Rock DJ Bryce Casey for a further fight.