Jake Paul has called out "Sonny Williams out of Australia" as a potential next opponent. Photo / Getty/Photosport

YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul has named Sonny Bill Williams as one of his next potential opponents.

Speaking on renowned boxing trainer and commentator Teddy Atlas' podcast The Fight, Paul revealed a list of big names as potential options for his return to the ring, which surprisingly included Williams, despite Paul clearly not being very familiar with the Kiwi cross-code star.

"We're still locking down opponents, there's a lot of names," Paul said when asked who his next fight will be against.

After going through a list boxing and MMA greats, including Floyd Mayweather Jr, Oscar De La Hoya, Anderson Silva and Michael Bisping, Paul also named "Sonny Williams out of Australia".

Williams, who is coming off a first round knockout against former AFL star Barry Hall last month, was quick to respond to Paul's challenge on social media.

"Looks like I'm on the hit list," Williams wrote on Twitter. "I'm not gonna hate on this guy at all as I respect what he's done.

"I also really respect his skillset as a boxer. But if he wants some he can get it!

"Yours respectfully - your first loss."

Looks like I’m on the hit list 🥴

A fight between Paul and Williams appears on the surface to be unlikely, with Williams lacking name recognition in America, despite being one of the biggest sports stars in Australia and New Zealand.

In the last three years, Paul (5-0) has quickly become one of boxing's biggest draws thanks to his massive social media following.

In his most recent fight, the 25-year-old claimed a spectacular knockout over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in their big-money rematch last year.

Williams, who is 9-0 in the ring, is giving boxing one last push in the twilight of his professional sporting career and recently trained in the UK with former world champion Andy Lee, where he sparred with the likes of Tyson Fury and Joseph Parker.

Before his fight against Hall, Lee even suggested Williams has the potential to challenge for a world title.