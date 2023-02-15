Joseph Parker is looking for his next opponent. Photo / Photosport

Joseph Parker is looking for his next opponent. Photo / Photosport

Three contenders have emerged on a shortlist to step up as Joseph Parker’s next opponent.

American Michael Hunter called out Parker prior to his underwhelming 10-round, unanimous-decision victory over cruiserweight Jack Massey in Manchester last month.

Hunter (23-1) is now claiming he is close to being confirmed as Parker’s next opponent.

“We’re on the way to locking in something real soon, hopefully Joseph Parker,” Hunter told Behind the Gloves. “He’s been calling my name. The fight should be made, we are getting closer to making a decision.”

While the 34-year-old Hunter, whose sole defeat came against Oleksandr Usyk for the WBO cruiserweight title in 2017, is clearly keen to challenge Parker, he is one of three possible opponents.

Parker’s manager David Higgins confirmed to the Herald that unbeaten Australian Demsey McKean (22-0), who is ranked 10th with the WBO and 11th by the IBF, is also under strong consideration for a possible May fight in Australia.

“Demsey McKean appears to be a live option probably in Australia,” Higgins said of the 32-year-old, signed to Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, who is seeking a breakthrough victory against an established heavyweight name.

“He’s a big, tall, rangy unbeaten southpaw. He’s a very different type of opponent to what we’ve got used to. Joseph hasn’t fought a southpaw since 2016 in Samoa. That would be an adjustment, but Joseph hasn’t fought in Australia so that would be quite interesting.”

British heavyweight Daniel Dubois (19-1) is also in the mix. Dubois suffered his only defeat against countryman Joe Joyce, who handed Parker the first knockout defeat of his career last September.

Michael Hunter, Demsey McKean and Daniel Dubois. Photos / Getty Images

The possible Hunter and Dubois fights would both likely be staged in the UK where Parker contested his last four fights.

“There’s been talk of Daniel Dubois as an option as well and also Michael Hunter,” Higgins said. “Those are the names that have been discussed with us.

“Joseph was pleased with his last win but he wants to work on many key areas with Andy Lee to improve. He wants to fight again in April/May and so there are a few discussions going on.

“Dubois is a big, tough, powerful unit. He’s more orthodox than McKean but he would be a good test.

“There’s pros and cons to all of them. Different countries, different sanctioning bodies, different amounts of money and strengths and weaknesses. Each one is a mixed bag and we’ll weigh them up.”

Hunter’s inactivity — he was last held to a 10-round draw against journeyman Jerry Forrest in December 2021 — won’t enhance Parker’s rankings but he is a credible opponent.

After aligning with UK promoter Boxxer for his last two fights, Parker is understood to be a free agent and, therefore, needs to impress in his next outing.

Joseph Parker lands a punch against Jack Massey during last month's heavyweight bout in Manchester. Photo / Getty

At this point, though, Higgins is in no rush to lock in Parker’s next opponent.

“Deals can happen overnight or they can take a while. It’s just a matter of weighing everything up. We’re not up against a deadline.

“We have the capability to promote it in New Zealand or Australia. Duco has been behind the biggest fights in both countries. We had Parker v Andy Ruiz for the world title in Auckland. We were also behind Jeff Horn’s victory over Manny Pacquiao in Brisbane and the recent George Kambosos rematch against Devin Haney at Melbourne’s Marvel.

“If Matchroom or someone else puts the fight on in Australia that’s fine too.”

Reflecting on Parker’s unconvincing performance against the outsized Massey, when he desperately wanted to deliver a knockout return after the Joyce defeat, Higgins remained upbeat about his capacity to improve.

“If an opponent has a very negative, defensive style and looking to lose respectably it’s hard to get a knockout. When guys like Dillian Whyte or Derek Chisora come forward Joseph put them both on their back. Whyte got put down in round 12; Chisora went down a couple of times. That’s because they were exciting and taking risks. Massey was the opposite.

“Joseph won almost every round convincingly. Yes, there are areas for improvement. Joseph will be disappointed with aspects of his performance and will be changing things — certain aspects of the camp and the timing. It’s a bit of a wake up call.

“It’s a uniquely New Zealand thing to take a whitewash win and turn it into a negative. Tyson Fury said to Joseph it’s better to win and not look your best than to win and look good.”