Sonny Bill Williams celebrates after knocking out Barry Hall. Photo / Photosport

Sonny Bill Williams says talks have begun over a potential fight with Jake Paul.

Earlier this month, Paul, the former Disney and YouTube star turned boxer, called out Williams as a potential opponent for his next blockbuster bout in a "hit list" which included boxing and MMA greats Floyd Mayweather Jr, Oscar de la Hoya, Anderson Silva and Michael Bisping.

Williams, fresh off his first round knockout victory over former AFL star Barry Hall in Sydney last month, responded to Paul on Twitter, expressing interest in the fight and claimed to be the one to hand the social media phenomenon his first loss.

Speaking on Stan Sport in Australia last weekend, Williams revealed that Paul's management has approached his team about a possible fight.

"I'm maybe looking at August, getting back in the ring," Williams said.

"Jake Paul, his people have reached out to mine and they're talking so who knows. The main thing is I'm very excited and very grateful to be back in the ring, on Stan, boxing."

Looks like I’m on the hit list 🥴

I’m not gonna hate on this guy at all as I respect what he’s done. I also really respect his skillset as a boxer. But if he wants some he can get it! @jakepaul Yours respectfully - your first loss 🥊✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/wuGpZsyWD8 — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) April 14, 2022

Paul (5-0) has become one of boxing's big draws thanks to his massive social media following and promotional ability.

Williams, on the other hand, is making one final sporting push in boxing and boasts a 9-0 record in the ring.

Ahead of his last fight against Hall, Williams spent his fight camp in the UK training with the likes of Tyson Fury and Joseph Parker.

The former All Black believes he's improved significantly and Paul is underestimating his ability in the ring.

"If he does decide to take that fight, he would have underestimated me quite a bit by watching old footage, old fights," Williams told the Sydney Morning Herald. "I feel in the last six months I've improved ten-fold, so it's the confidence I have in my ability."

"It would probably be a catchweight fight, I'd probably have to drop under 100kg. I know he sits at around 95-96kg, so that could work.

"He's a powerful athlete and I'm exactly the same, except a bigger version, a taller version, a longer-limbed version. I'm just as good on my feet, if not better than he is.

"That's how I think it will play out, I could fight him in many ways. At the same time there are a lot of other options out there for us too, it's just deciphering what's best for us."

Jake Paul wearing a 'make boxing great again' cap during a boxing press conference in February. Photo / Getty

Aside from Paul, Williams has also been linked to a potential bout against former NRL star Paul Gallen (12-1-1), another ex-league player who has found success in the ring.

However, Williams believes a fight against Paul would be even more lucrative and capture a global audience.

"It would be massive because all of Australasia will get going, he's got the whole American crowd, all the UK crowd would be keen for the action. It would be a world event," Williams said.

"I understand where the game is at the moment, it's the entertainment factor as well. It's not so much these days how good the guy can fight, it's how many people want to watch.

"The beauty of this fight, if it is to come to fruition, is I respect how Jake Paul has gone about things in the boxing ring. He's put his head down and his arse up, he's worked hard.

"You can see the improvements he's made in the last three years, I actually rate his boxing skills and prowess in the ring. It would be a great fight if it happened, but at the same time I've got a lot of options out there as well."