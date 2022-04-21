Mike Tyson appears to have punched a passenger on a plane. Video / TMZ

Mike Tyson appears to have punched a passenger on a plane, with a video seeming to show him raining down blows on a man.

Video obtained by TMZ appears to show a passenger annoying the champion boxer by continually talking to him.

The incident reportedly occurred at San Francisco International Airport at 5:30pm on Thursday (NZT) on a flight that was preparing to leave for Florida.

A witness, who is the victim's friend, told TMZ that Tyson was initially cordial and took a selfie with them, but when his friend didn't heed Tyson's warning to stop bothering him, the former world heavyweight champion allegedly lashed out physically.

A man was HARASSING Mike Tyson on a Jet Blue flight, and Mike had to put hands on him to stop the harassment. pic.twitter.com/NDjrfntrxn — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) April 21, 2022

Video from on board the plane shows Tyson throwing punches at a man over his seat.

A second clip shows the man with blood on his head.

Tyson is said to have got off the plane moments later.

He is yet to comment.

Tyson was one of the best fighters of all time and won 50 of his 58 fights, reigning as undisputed heavyweight champion of the world from 1987 to 1990.

His life has been mired in controversy, and Tyson was jailed in 1992 for rape.

He regained a heavyweight title following his release after three years, but found himself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons again when he bit off part of Evander Holyfield's ear during a title fight.

He would later admit to having a cocaine addiction after being caught driving on drugs.