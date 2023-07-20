New Zealand's Mea Motu celebrates with coach Isaac Peach after defeating Canada's Tania Walters to win the IBO Super Bantamweight world title. Photo / Photosport

Preparing to remain a world champion – rather than become one – means a shift in mindset as Mea Motu bids to defend her title for the first time.

The Kiwi super bantamweight has been locked in for a challenge from Malawi’s Ellen Simwaka on Auckland’s North Shore on August 26.

The bout against South Africa-based Simwaka will arrive four months after “The Nightmea” Motu claimed the vacant IBO strap with a unanimous points win over Canadian Tania Walters.

In the lead-up to that fight, the 33-year-old mother-of-five publicly opened up for the first time about her long battle with domestic violence, and how boxing had helped save her life.

Revealing her story was difficult and healing all-in-one, and a process she has zero regrets about.

But Motu says the lead-up to this bout has been, and will be, different.

“I had to go through that but I’m a lot more focused this time. Actually becoming ‘The Nightmea’ the boxer, not just the advocate for domestic violence.

“I kind of lost myself, in who I was as the fighter.

“That camp was quite emotionally difficult because I’d never dealt with my emotions and how I actually felt. It tired me out.

“Now that I’ve spoken about it, I want to make my own destiny and show everyone the fighter that I am.”

Doing just that would not only mean holding onto her world title, but taking her undefeated professional record to 17-0.

Looking back on her points win over Walters to win the belt, Motu is confident the change in circumstances will lead to a more emphatic performance.

“This is different. I don’t want to give the title up, and I’m not going to give it up.

“I’m definitely more determined to just showcase what I’m great at.”

While confident, both Motu and Peach boxing head coach Isaac Peach know they’ll be made to work for that outcome.

Simwaka has what appears a modest record, the 26-year-old with 12 wins, six losses and two draws to this point in her pro career.

But Peach says the IBF’s No 4-ranked fighter is not to be taken lightly.

“It’s a good fight, but that’s what we want.

“I’m not interested in a one way show. I could have got Mea an easier opponent, but she’s a real goer this girl.

“She’s been around the block and she’s coming here to win.”

Although Motu headlines the bill, she isn’t the only Kiwi female defending a world title on the August 26 card.

Newly-crowned IBF heavyweight champion Lani Daniels is set to put her belt on the line against No 3-ranked South African Razel Mohammed.

Motu’s teammate and top-10-ranked light heavyweight Jerome Pampellone will also continue his pursuit of the IBF world title in a clash with unbeaten South African Luvuyo Sizani, while exciting young flyweight prospect Zain Adams faces Filipino Enrique Magsalin.