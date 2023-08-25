Lani Daniels puts her IBF world heavyweight title on the line against Razel Mohamed this weekend. Photo / Photosport

As Lani Daniels prepares for one of the biggest physical fights in her career, it’s the mental battle that has challenged her the most.

Tonight, the 35-year-old (8-2) defends her IBF heavyweight title against South African Razel Mohammed (3-0-2) at Auckland’s Eventfinda Stadium.

Nearly three months since her last outing – a unanimous decision victory over Alrie Meleisea to win the vacant belt – Daniels went straight back to hitting the pads.

“Having two fights so close to each other, it’s been awesome because normally I’ll have a big break and get distracted and I’ll have to start again, whereas this time I was able to pick up where I left off and capitalise on the growth that we’ve made this year.”

After initially taking up boxing to help with her weight loss journey, Daniels has noticed a change in her in-ring skills to go with her new-look frame.

But it’s the mental side of the equation that has troubled Daniels in the build-up to the bout.

“I can’t really put my finger on what it is, but that’s mental health in a nutshell – we don’t know, because if we did, we’ll fix it. It’s not like a broken arm where you can just cast it up and we’re good to go six weeks later, it’s something that you need to actively work on.

“I don’t know what exactly it is. Maybe it was just the stress and strain of fight camp itself in terms of pushing myself to the limit and wanting to win so bad.”

Daniels has been through the trials and tribulations. In her youth, she lost her brother to leukaemia at the age of 11, leading to excessive alcohol and drug use.

However, she’s turned it around and has become an advocate for dealing with hardships. She’s a casual worker at the mental health unit at Whangārei Hospital.

On a full-time basis, boxing is Daniels’ dream, having signed a three-fight deal with Dean Lonergan’s D&L Events.

“That’s my pure focus but having a nursing registration is helpful because the money isn’t the best with where I’m at just yet, but in the future, I see it being something really good, so that’s why I’m taking the chance now, while I can at my age.”

Chasing her dream has led to plenty of sacrifices, the biggest being based in New Lynn with her trainer John Conway - 203km from her hometown of Pīpīwai.

Daniels sees the pros and cons of relocating but admits it’s played a role in plaguing her mental health.

“The last six months, we’ve pretty much been flatmates because I’ve been pitched up at the gym on the couch for that long now, having only spent a week to two weeks max at home this year and the rest of my time I’ve been down at the gym.”

“I’m grateful for technology and being able to have that connection with my family, but it’s not the same as a hug and I really do miss my mum and my dad and my nieces and nephews, and being around them is what fills my cup.

“But it’s allowed me to focus on me and to grow self-esteem, self-confidence and be able to share some good in the world.”

The Conway-Daniels partnership has been rolling on for five years, and Conway has noticed his fighter evolve.

“I assume she always wins the fights - I expect it, but the camps are where you win your fights and I’m proud that she survives the camps and she’s got such a good attitude.”

Conway jokes he’s turned one of Northland’s finest into a Westie, but Daniels says her trainer’s impact is much bigger.

“It’s a win-win situation because I tend to be that person that worries about everybody else, where, in fight camp, John fusses over me and you literally live and breathe boxing – there’s no real room for anything else.

“A lot of it’s about recovering, and although it might suck in the moment, the benefit of training so hard afterwards is great. You get all those natural endorphins, get the dopamine going around and it’s something that is synthetic medication in a way to help pick you up.”

Daniels has no qualms about taking a backseat to IBO super bantamweight champion Mea Motu on tonight’s card either, if it means doing what she can to look after her mental health.

“Last time, when I was the main event, I didn’t have enough time to hang with the whanau, whereas this time I can hang with them, and we can cheer on Mea together.”

According to Daniels, “half the valley” of Pīpīwai is expected to make the trek to Eventfinda Stadium, with at least 200 tickets snapped up by her support crew.

“That’s what I’m really looking forward to doing on Sunday after the fight - just going home and spending some quality time with my family.”