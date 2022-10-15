David Nyika delivers knockout blow against Titi Motusaga in second round. Source / One Sport

David Nyika continues to rise as a professional boxer.

On the undercard of the rematch between Deven Haney and George Kambosos Jr for the undisputed lightweight titles, Nyika did what he could to steal the show.

Against fellow Kiwi Titi Motusaga, Nyika needed just two rounds to find the fight-ending shot.

More than Nyika's fight kit was inspired by Tarzan, with the 27-year-old embracing his inner wild man and coming out of the blocks with an aggressive mindset and leading the action.

With the reach advantage over Motusaga, Nyika used his length well to beat Motusaga to exchanges, looking to clinch inside range to force separation.

Motusaga, who came into the bout with a 4-0 record and three knockouts – a record identical to Nyika's - had some good moments in the bout, catching Nyika on the way in several times in a well-contested opening round.

Nyika was operating with his right hand cocked and ready to fire, and when he got a clean shot he didn't waste it.

After some back-and-forth action in the round saw Nyika opened up under the right eye by a head clash, the two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist feinted the left, drawing a reaction from Motusaga reacted, before sending the right hand through to end the fight in devastating fashion.

It was the lone success for the New Zealand fighters early on the card. Heavyweight Hemi Ahio had his rise halted by Australian Faiga Opelu, with the referee stepping in and waving the fight off in the fourth round.

While Ahio hadn't been wobbled or dropped and seemed unhappy with the decision, Opelu was peppering him from start to finish and Ahio struggled to find a way into the bout. Middleweight boxer Marcus Heywood was the first New Zealand fighter in action, dropping a unanimous decision to upset undefeated American Lorenzo Simpson.