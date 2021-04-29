Boxing: Joseph Parker v Derek Chisora - main event start time, fight undercard, odds, live streaming and how to watch

All you need to know ahead of Joseph Parker v Derek Chisora on Sunday, May 2.
Joseph Parker returns to the ring on Sunday to face one of his biggest challenges to date.
Parker, who is coming off a victory against fellow Kiwi Junior Fa, will take on British brawler Derek Chisora in Manchester as both fighters look to climb up the heavyweight pecking order.
The bout has been a long time coming, with both fighters very nearly meeting in the ring two years ago before a spider bite forced Parker to withdraw from the fight.
It will also be Parker's first fight under the tutelage of new trainer Andy Lee, after splitting with his long-time coach Kevin Barry following the Fa fight in February.
The 29-year-old says he's excited for the fight in what is a new chapter in his career.
"I'm looking forward to it," he said. "Andy [Lee, his new trainer] is a very good teacher. My style hasn't changed a lot but it's improved and looks a lot better. It's refreshing.
"It's a new voice. The whole package, the whole team, different gyms -- it's all exciting and all new. I feel like I'm at the beginning my career again."
Chisora is looking to bounce back from a unanimous decision loss to undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk late last year in hopes of a second shot at a world title.
"I'm feeling good, I'm in great shape, great mind, everything has gone well and I can't complain," the 37-year-old said.
"What keeps the fire burning? Money. It keeps me on fire, keeps me going."
Full fight card
Undercard – from 5am
Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas (WBC, WBO, IBF and WBA women's lightweight titles)
Dmitry Bivol vs Craig Richards (WBA light-heavyweight title)
James Tennyson vs Jovanni Straffon (lightweight)
Chris Eubank Jr vs Marcus Morrison (middleweight)
Campbell Hatton vs TBA (super-featherweight)
Scott Fitzgerald vs TBA (light-middleweight)
Main event – not before 9.30am
Derek Chisora v Joseph Parker (heavyweight)
Fighter bios
Derek Chisora (32-10)
· Age: 37
· Height: 188cm / 6 ft 4 in
· Reach: 188cm / 74 in
· Nationality: British
· Rankings: WBC #15
· Challenged for WBC heavyweight title against Vitali Klitschko in 2012
Joseph Parker (28-2)
· Age: 29
· Height: 193cm / 6 ft 4 in
· Reach: 198cm / 78 in
· Nationality: New Zealand
· Rankings: WBO #3, IBF #6, WBC #6
· Former WBO heavyweight champion
Odds (TAB)
Derek Chisora: 2.40
Joseph Parker: 1.50
Draw: 20.00
How to watch
Derek Chisora v Joseph Parker is available exclusively via streaming on Spark Sport pay per view for $39.99 (early bird before midnight Friday 30 April) or $49.99 (from 1 May). You don't need a Spark Sport subscription, just a one-off pay per view pass. The broadcast starts at 5am on Sunday, May 2.