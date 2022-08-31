Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

Boxing: Joseph Parker given surprise shot at heavyweight title

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
Joseph Parker will have another shot at heavyweight gold. Photo / Matchroom Boxing

Joseph Parker will have another shot at heavyweight gold. Photo / Matchroom Boxing

Another chance at a world championship title has come earlier than expected for Joseph Parker, with the World Boxing Organisation adding extra incentive to his upcoming bout against Joe Joyce.

At the request of Joyce's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.