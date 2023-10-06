Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Boxing: Jerome Pampellone gets chance to put world on notice with bout against Rogelio Medina

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
Jerome Pampellone has won both of his last two bouts quickly in the first round. Photo / Photosport

Jerome Pampellone has won both of his last two bouts quickly in the first round. Photo / Photosport

In a bid to fight his way into the world title picture, Jerome Pampellone has been searching for an opportunity to prove to the world just how good he is.

Now, his team believe they

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport