Jerome Pampellone celebrates his new belt. Photo / Supplied

West Auckland’s Jerome Pampellone underlined his status as a genuine contender in boxing’s light heavyweight division, dismantling highly regarded Australian Faris Chevalier in clinical fashion to capture the IBF Australasian Light Heavyweight Title in Brisbane on Saturday night.

Pampellone made what was to be a step up in class look ridiculously easy, dominating all 10 rounds to improve his record to 15-0.

“That was ****ing hard bro,” he said to suggestions he’d been further extended in sparring sessions with Peach Boxing teammate Andrei Mikhailovich in preparation for the fight. “That was a hard fight. But it is the hard sparring that gets me ready for these hard fights.”

At just 26 and boasting tremendous technical ability to go with his now proven big fight composure, Pampellone’s ceiling in the sport looks stratospheric.

Faced with a cagey southpaw intent on making things as awkward as possible, Pampellone relentlessly stalked and measured his foe – who would be considered fortunate to have picked up a solitary round on two of the judges’ cards.

Those two judges had it 99-91 to the Kiwi, while the third judge scored it as a 100-90 shut out.

Chevalier, a French Australian with some decent scalps on his 13-2 resume, set out his stall early, throwing just four punches in the first round while keeping his centre of gravity low and slinking around the ring like Smeagol in Lord of The Rings.

But it was Pampellone who appeared the vastly more precious commodity.

“I knew that the start was going to be tricky,” said Pampellone. “I just had to keep my composure and I think I did that well. I knew coming in he was going to be frustrating the whole way through.”

By the fifth round Pampellone was unloading power shots to compliment his rapier jab. A stoppage appeared possible. Pampallone sensed it, but wasn’t about to throw caution to the wind.

“I did - but even though I thought that he was still cheeky with the left hook. He kept me on my toes. I didn’t want to lose, to take the risk to take him out. That’s what it takes to be at that top level and I think I proved that.

“I took my time, picked my shots well and stayed composed.”

The dominant nature of the performance that captured a belt that comes with the strong possibility of breaking into the top 15 of the rankings of a major sanctioning body also delivered a major confidence boost.

“100 per cent,” said Pampellone. “I am buzzing. I can’t wait to see my family at home, see my boy and my wife to be.”

The win was his fifth of the calendar year for Pampellone – and he might not be done with 2022 yet.

“I’m keen, yeah. If I get an offer, I’m keen.”

The bout preceded a blockbusting main event, with Hawke’s Bay’s Kiki Leutele turning in huge shift over ten rounds against prized Australian heavyweight prospect Justis Huni.

Leutele went into the fight a huge underdog but immediately went toe-to-toe with Huni a contest that proved to be significantly more even than expected.

Both fighters landed some huge shots but Huni’s superior workrate and cleaner striking carried to him to a victory that was much tighter than the judges’ 99-91, 97-93, 98-92 scorecards suggested.