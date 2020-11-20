Boxing: Israel Adesanya joins Mike Tyson comeback fight as commentator

Israel Adesanya will join the commentary team for Mike Tyson's comeback fight. Photo / Photosport

Kiwi UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has been added to the lineup for Mike Tyson's comeback fight.

Adesanya will join the commentary team for the pay-per-view card on November 29, working the microphone as a colour commentator alongside boxing legend 'Sugar' Ray Leonard and long-time boxing analyst Al Bernstein. The card will be headlined by an exhibition bout between Tyson and Roy Jones Jr, with former NBA star Nate Robinson squaring off against YouTuber Jake Paul in the co-main event.

"I know fighting, I know boxing, and I've studied Tyson and Roy Jones," Adesanya told Sports Illustrated.

"I know their strengths. I used to watch their highlights before my kickboxing fights just to fire myself up because I was such a fan. I can't wait to be on this call with 'Sugar' Ray Leonard and shoot the s*** about fighting and share some of my insights, as well."

The opportunity comes as Adesanya, who last fought in September when he defended his middleweight title convincingly against Brazil's Paulo Costa, is stranded in the United States with teammates from Auckland's City Kickboxing gym, Brad Riddell and Carlos Ulberg.

The trio flew over to the States late last month for Ulberg's fight on Dana White's Contender Series in early November, where he earned a UFC contract with a first-round knockout. Adesanya and Riddell were his cornermen as City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman remained in New Zealand to help heavyweight boxer Junior Fa prepare for his upcoming bout against Joseph Parker - which has since been postponed.

However, because of the demand on the isolation voucher system implemented by the Government for people returning to the country, the earliest voucher they could secure for a return home was mid-December, which will see them spend Christmas in a managed isolation facility.

Having to wait to return home, they have been based in San Diego, putting in work at the headquarters of Atos Jiu-Jitsu - who have an affiliation with City Kickboxing.