Boxing: How the world reacted to Joseph Parker's explosive win

Joseph Parker defeats Derek Chisora in closely fought brawl. Source / Sky Sport

Joseph Parker cemented his dominance over Derek Chisora in Manchester on Sunday, showing off his brute strength in a thrilling heavyweight slugfest.

Parker beat Chisora via a controversial split-decision win in May but there was no doubt about who was king of the ring this time around as the two men went to war.

Parker weighed in 5kg heavier for the rematch and the beefed-up Kiwi was packing a serious punch, securing a unanimous decision victory (115-110, 115-111, 114-112) — but the scorecards were slammed for not reflecting the New Zealand fighter's dominance.

Sports Illustrated boxing writer Chris Mannix tweeted: "These are criminally — criminally — bad scorecards. Parker scored three knockdowns and won at least nine rounds. These are investigation-worthy scorecards."

ESPN boxing expert Teddy Atlas wrote: "Great battle with two gladiators, but did that one judge (114-112) get hit with an uppercut?

"Actually on second thought I think all three judges should be administered CAT scans."

Journalist Neil Fissler said: "Michael Alexander only giving to Parker by two rounds was a disgrace."

Joseph Parker looks on as Derek Chisora attempts to get back up during their fight. Photo / Getty

As impressive as Parker was, boxing fans were in awe of Chisora, the 37-year-old veteran eating punch after punch yet refusing to yield. With 1:20 to go in the seventh round, Parker dropped the Briton with a right uppercut.

Parker then landed some crushing left uppercuts but somehow, as had been the case all fight, Chisora found something from nowhere. He stepped forward and started swinging again, the crowd roaring as he forced Parker to retreat with a barrage of heavy punches.

Sports reporter Ryan Taylor tweeted: "Derek Chisora: Heart of a lion. Unbelievable round. Seemingly nothing left in the tank, nearly takes Parker out. Cannot be trained."

Chisora needed the ropes to hold him up during another standing count following a third knockdown in the eighth round and as he had done all fight, walked over to the corner before continuing to go to war.

Mannix wrote: "Chisora just walking to the corner after each knockdown and Parker having no clue what to do with it is absolutely incredible."

Parker predicted pre-fight he would end things before the 10th round and while he was doing everything possible to make good on his promise, it was easier said than done.

DAZN's official boxing Twitter account added: "How has this gone 12 rounds?"