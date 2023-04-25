Voyager 2022 media awards
Jerome Pampellone v Mose Auimatagi Jr: Friends become foes in battle of Kiwi light heavyweights at boxing’s Fight for Life

By Tomas Rice
3 mins to read
Mose Auimatagi Jr and Jerome Pampellone stare each other down ahead of their fight. Photo / Photosport

Friends become foes in one of the feature match-ups when boxing’s Fight for Life returns in Auckland on Thursday night.

World-ranked Jerome Pampellone (15-0, eight KOs) and Mose Auimatagi Jr (15-2-2, 10 KOs) will square

