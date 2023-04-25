Mose Auimatagi Jr and Jerome Pampellone stare each other down ahead of their fight. Photo / Photosport

Friends become foes in one of the feature match-ups when boxing’s Fight for Life returns in Auckland on Thursday night.

World-ranked Jerome Pampellone (15-0, eight KOs) and Mose Auimatagi Jr (15-2-2, 10 KOs) will square off for the IBF Australasian light heavyweight title at Eventfinda Stadium.

Just last year, Auimatagi Jr cornered Pampellone for his fight against Lucas Miller in Brisbane, leading a team prayer and playing a key role in securing a win for Pampellone across the ditch.

Now, the two Aucklanders put their friendship on hold in search of titles and pride.

Rated eighth in the world by the IBF, Pampellone admits he was surprised when he learned of Auimatagi Jr‘s call-out.

“I guess he saw a chance to have a fight because of my ranking,” the 26-year-old said as he prepared for the bout, taking place on the same night his Peach Boxing teammate Mea Motu challenges for a world title for the first time.

“At the start, it was a bit weird knowing I was going to fight someone I knew and a friend of mine.

“I got a message [from him] just saying good luck, good luck with my camp and what not, and I said the same to him.

“There’s no animosity, I’m not angry about it, I’m just looking forward to the fight.”

Auimatagi Jr, who is based in Australia, is currently unranked.

The 27-year-old said challenging Pampellone was a simple case of looking at his friend’s accolades, and the opportunity that presented.

“That’s why we took the fight - because we know that if we can get past Jerome, [there’s] going to be big paydays for us and world title shots after that.

“I did it for my family and for my dream. I know this is a one-shot-in-a-million chance to get back at that top level, and unfortunately, it was [against] Jerome.

“We know the fight is all business and we’re still friends. We were just chatting before the face-off, you know, just having a good laugh.”

As well as his IBF ranking, Pampellone became the IBF Australasian light heavyweight champion after an impressive win over the highly regarded Australian Faris Chevalier last November.

He knows another stand-out performance puts him in line to face the world elites.

“Hopefully, this will put me in the [IBF] top five, which is closer and closer to my goal. I’m just a couple of fights away from getting that title shot,” said Pampellone.

“Nearly being there just gives me more of a drive and more motivation.”

Pampellone says he plans to use information about his opponent gained from countless hours training together.

“We know a bit about him, he knows a bit about me. Yeah, we’re using that to our advantage, so we’re focusing on specific things we know he can do.”

Auimatagi Jr said he and his trainer Grant Arkle are taking a different approach.

“We’ve honestly just been focusing on what I can do, and my coaches know that when I’m ready and I’m good, then I’m a dangerous man to stop.”

Pampellone will have two teammates out of the West Auckland-based Peach stable for company.

Along with Motu, IBF world number five-ranked Andrei Mikhailovich puts his two belts on the line against fellow undefeated fighter Edisson Saltarin of Venezuela.