Complete chaos after the Floyd Mayweather v John Gotti III fight was stopped. Video / Bleacherreport

Floyd Mayweather Jr’s latest fight ended in chaos as a brawl broke out in the ring after the referee stopped the fight.

Mayweather was dominating in an exhibition fight against John Gotti III, the grandson of an infamous New York mobster, when the referee decided to stop the bout through round six of eight.

Gotti was disqualified by the referee after repeatedly grabbing Mayweather throughout the fight.

After the referee waved the fight off, an enraged Gotti tried to continue fighting Mayweather, causing both corners to get involved.

Chaos ensued as Gotti and Mayweather threw punches with both teams jumping into the ring trying to break it up.

Complete chaos after the Floyd Mayweather-John Gotti III fight was stopped 😳



(via @The_ZeusNetwork)pic.twitter.com/SLys8fI4as — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 12, 2023

It is CHAOS right now, as there’s a brawl in the ring while Mayweather runs to the back. Fights everywhere. #MayweatherGotti @sn_fights pic.twitter.com/giNK1BLjer — Daniel Yanofsky (@DanYanofsky) June 12, 2023

Both corners eventually escorted the fighters out of the ring as brawls continued to break out in the arena.

Despite the ending, Mayweather still claimed another exhibition win.

During the bout, the 46-year-old played to the crowd, not wearing a mouth guard and taunting his opponent with his hands down.

Mayweather hasn’t competed in a professional fight since August 2017, with the bout against Gotti marking his seventh exhibition match.

Gotti, 30, is a professional boxer with a 2-0 record. He also has a professional MMA record of 5-1 from 2017 to 2020.