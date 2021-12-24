Boxing: Eliminator against Filip Hrgović logical next step as Joseph Parker continues path back to world title

Filip Hrgović has won all 14 of his professional bouts, with 12 by knockout. Photo / Getty Images

Croatian boxer Filip Hrgović has been asking for a top name for some time, and now he has Joseph Parker in his crosshairs.

A suggestion that the two should meet by Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn following Parker's dominant win over Derek Chisora in Manchester last week seems to have piqued the interest of Hrgović's team, with a potential title eliminator a tantalising prospect.

The undefeated Croatian heavyweight has made his impact felt on the professional scene since making his debut in 2017, with 14 wins and 12 of those coming before the final bell.

Rising up the International Boxing Federation rankings, Hrgović is ranked at No 3 in the organisation, one spot above former World Boxing Organisation world champion Parker.

Love @Filip_Hrgovic v Joseph Parker as a final eliminator 👀 @EddieHearn 💥 — Kalle & Nisse Sauerland (@SauerlandBros) December 18, 2021

"I am looking forward to big fights and I am ready for anyone. I know I have the quality and talent to become the best fighter in the world," Hrgović said after his win over German boxer Emir Ahmatovic earlier this month.

While Hrgović has an impressive record, his resume isn't deep. His highest profile win came against two-time world title challenger Eric Molina, who was at his peak in the mid-2010s.

"No one wants to fight Filip," Hrgović's manager Nisse Sauerland said after the win over Ahmatovic.

"Next year someone is going to have to fight him for the mandatory and I believe you are looking at the new world champ. 2022 is going to be Filip Hrgović's year."

It's a fight that makes sense for both men in terms of their standings in the heavyweight division. Parker has been working to get another shot at a world championship belt ever since being relieved of his WBO belt by Anthony Joshua in early 2018, while Hrgović - an Olympic bronze medallist – has been trying to earn his first world title fight.

The world title picture is a murky one, with Oleksandr Usyk holding the IBF, WBO and WBA belts and Tyson Fury with the WBC strap. Usyk, who won the titles from Anthony Joshua earlier in the year, is likely to have a rematch against Joshua next, while Fury is expected to be forced to face WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte.

"The WBC hereby orders the start of the free negotiations period pursuant to the WBC Rules & Regulations for the mandatory bout between WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury and Mandatory Challenger and WBC Interim World Champion Dillian Whyte," the WBC said in a statement on Twitter earlier this month, following suggestions that Fury and Usyk could meet to crown an undisputed champion.