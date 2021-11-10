Boxing: Derek Chisora calls out officiating and judging ahead of rematch with Joseph Parker

Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora will square off in December. Photo / Matchroom Boxing

Derek Chisora has called for an American referee to be brought in to officiate his rematch against Joseph Parker, voicing his disdain over how their last bout was controlled.

Parker beat Chisora by split decision at the AO Arena in Manchester in May, but talks of a rematch between the two began immediately given the close nature of the bout.

With the second instalment scheduled for December 19 at the same venue, Chisora said after a string of close losses, he wants the officiating and judging addressed for this encounter.

"I'm going to talk to my management team [to see if] we get an American referee and we get good judges for this fight because so many times I've been robbed. I was robbed in Helsinki (against Robert Helenius), I was robbed the first one here in Manchester with Dillian [Whyte]. It's just one of those things; it gets a bit frustrating.

"I'm going to say this honest, publicly to the press and yourself, Eddie [Hearn] – I need you to get a good referee – an American referee, not a British board-controlled referee because those guys in the past have stuffed me and messed me around.

"I need you to get a good referee and good judges for this fight, because I know for a fact come [fight night] we are going to war. Joseph Parker don't scare me. He hasn't got anything that I'm scared of."

For Parker, the upcoming bout will be unlike any in his career to date, with the second meeting between the two being the first rematch in his time as a professional.

However, plenty of factors leading into the bout will be different this time around – fewer more important than the chance to spend a full fight camp with new coach Andy Lee.

The first bout against Chisora was the first time the pair had worked together, and they only had about five weeks before the fight. This time, with much more of an opportunity to work on Parker's game, Lee said he was seeing noticeable changes.

"It just wasn't enough time to effect any change or to embed any habits or instincts we were trying to work on," Lee said of the first fight.

"This time, Joe has a greater understanding of what we're trying to do ... I've seen a change in Joseph compared to the last time, and compared to the work we've done in between. He's definitely focused, and I think Joseph sees the opportunity for himself.

"The way the heavyweight division is now and the landscape of the division, I think Joe fully believes, and I believe, if and when he gets passed Chisora, that he's right there with any of them. I'd have no qualms putting him in with any fighter. He'd never fight Tyson Fury because, they're not brothers, but they're as close as anything else outside of that, but anybody else in that division, I'd be very comfortable putting Joe in with them."