Marnus Labuschagne in action against Pakistan in the second test. Photo / AP

Pakistan have rocketed into contention in the Boxing Day Test with a productive morning of bowling to dismiss Australia for 318.

As the hosts attempted to lift the run rate following some slow batting on Tuesday, Pakistan capitalised by taking 7-131 during the first session of day two to be all out by lunch.

But Pakistan will be left to rue giving up 52 extras - the second-biggest contributor to Australia’s total - and dropping David Warner in the third over of the match.

Australia piled on 487 in their first innings in Perth to immediately take the series-opener away from the tourists on their way to a commanding 360-run victory.

But this total is far from unreachable for Pakistan, who have lost 15 straight Tests in Australia and last won down under in 1995.

However, the MCG has been significantly harder for batters in recent times and Australia became the first team since 2019 to pass 300 when batting first at the ground.

Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after dismissing Steve Smith. Photo / Getty Images

Marnus Labuschagne scored his fourth Test half-century of 2023, but the Australian No.3 could not go much further as Aamer Jamal (3-64) claimed the prized wicket for 63.

Allrounder Mitch Marsh threatened to banish his MCG demons as he went on the attack in typical fashion.

It is the 32-year-old’s first Boxing Day Test since he was mercilessly booed by the MCG crowd in 2018 after taking the spot of Victorian batter Peter Handscomb.

A low point in Marsh’s career, he was then dropped from the Test side and played just one more red-ball match for Australia since his recall to the team during this year’s Ashes.

In a sign of respect, and possibly regret, from the MCG crowd, Marsh received a roaring reception when he walked out to bat on Wednesday.

He survived twice in consecutive balls to Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali (2-61) during his knock of 41.

Umpire Joel Wilson gave the 32-year-old out lbw, but Marsh took his time to challenge the decision.

But to the surprise of everyone, Marsh included, a faint inside edge appeared on hot spot.

The next delivery Wilson again gave Marsh out, caught behind, following a frantic appeal from Ali.

But this time Marsh knew for sure he hadn’t hit the ball and the decision was overturned.

Labuschagne was the only Australian batter to pass 50, with Usman Khawaja (42), Marsh and Warner (38) all getting significant starts without going on with it.

During Mitchell Starc’s brief innings, the new most-expensive recruit in Indian Premier League became just the fourth Australian, after Richie Benaud, Shane Warne and Mitchell Johnson, to make 2000 runs and 300 wickets in Tests.

Australia won the first test in Perth last week by 360 runs.