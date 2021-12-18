Boxing: David Nyika continues impressive start to pro career

David Nyika looked in his element in Manchester. Photo / Photosport

David Nyika made an immediate impression in his UK debut to secure a dominant TKO victory over his outclassed French opponent.

Nyika, fighting on the Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora undercard in Manchester, forced Anthony Carpin to retire after the first round from an apparent elbow injury.

Carpin barely landed a blow in round one and had swelling above his left eye from Nyika's consistent shots. The 31-year-old had no answer for Nyika's speed and, come the end of the opening round, clearly wanted no further part in the fight to suffer his third successive defeat.

Nyika's first pro fight lasted all of 28 seconds on the undercard of Parker's win against Junior Fa in February. It was a similar story in this bout with the Olympic bronze medallist - New Zealand's first in 29 years - and dual Commonwealth Games champion; matched against a vastly inferior opponent.

David Nyika throws a punch at an unbalanced Anthony Carpin. Photo / Photosport

After his first camp with trainer Andy Lee, Nyika savoured his time under the bright lights. He smiled on the way to the ring before immediately using his height and reach advantage to settle behind the jab and load up the right hand.

Nyika dropped five kilograms to reach the 90.7kg cruiserweight limit, and after impressing on the Matchroom card the 26-year-old will be keen to further build on his 2-0 pro record before attempting to claim his third Commonwealth Games gold medal at the Birmingham event in late July early August.