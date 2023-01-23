Joseph Parker in action during his fight against Jack Massey. Photo / Photosport

Liam Napier breaks down Joseph Parker’s unanimous decision victory over Jack Massey in Manchester on Sunday.

How would you rate the fight?

5/10. Jack Massey occasionally opened up as the fight progressed but his largely defensive strategy, and clenching tendency which drew the ire of the referee with a point deduction in round eight, made for an underwhelming spectacle. Not that you could blame the blown up cruiserweight for adopting those conservative tactics against the vastly bigger man. Parker, for his part, lacked urgency and consistent punch output. Trainer Andy Lee called for everything to be sharper — Parker’s head and feet movement in particular. Parker’s hand speed and combinations that underpinned much of his success en route to the WBO world title over Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2016 were sorely absent from this lacklustre tune up.

Can Parker challenge for another title?

There’s a growing sense Parker fights to the level of his opponents. He has the ability to rise to the occasion but is also guilty of dropping his guard and, perhaps, lacking the burning motivation when expected to deliver a quick, convincing victory. This comeback fight, well down the undercard, was a major step down from the bright lights of high-profile events Parker has become accustomed to headlining. After this performance, a follow up undercard slot awaits.

Another world title challenge, seven years after Parker’s first, is a long, long way off. At this point Parker is at least two convincing victories over quality opponents from being back in that conversation. The 31-year-old has time and experience on his side but realistically can’t afford another defeat, which would further affect his rankings. And as he attempts to climb back into contention and, indeed, remain relevant in the heavyweight division, Parker must inevitably take risky, enticing fights he is no guarantee of winning.

What’s the biggest concern?

Power is among the leading, lingering issues. It’s three years since Parker’s last stoppage — and that came against another cruiserweight. This comfortable points victory drops Parker’s career knockout rate to 61 per cent. Despite enjoying a 14kg weight advantage Parker struggled to consistently rock Massey. Parker landed the odd damaging blow — an eye-catching upper cut in round six his most notable — but failed to display a killer instinct and unload with repeat, heavy shots. In his first knockout loss to Joe Joyce last September, Parker caught the big Brit flush on several occasions and, yet, he kept coming forward. Knockouts matter in the division of giants. Parker is not delivering on that front, and therefore continues to lack an imposing fear factor.

Joseph Parker celebrates his unanimous decision win over Jack Massey. Photo / Photosport

Where to from here?

A rapid return is needed. Parker wants to fight at least two more times this year and should be fresh after dominating Massey. There’s no shortage of entertaining contenders for Parker to chase — former British foes Dillian Whyte, Joyce, Anthony Joshua top of the wish list while Ruiz is another option — but his lure is fast fading. To rebuild interest and confidence Parker must quickly lock in his next fight and seek to make swift improvements. American Michael Hunter (20-1-2) — his only defeat coming against Oleksandr Usyk for the WBO cruiserweight title in 2017 — has been vocal in calling out Parker. While Hunter is a credible opponent, he would likely demand a decent payday. Ruiz is expected to face Deontay Wilder while Whyte, Joyce and Joshua have, for now at least, shown little interest in rematching the Kiwi. Parker has built a reputation and valuable name-recognition in the UK, with his last four fights staged in Manchester, but after his last disappointing performance he risks promoters and fans losing patience.

Should Parker consider retirement?

Not yet. I’m a firm believer athletes in the arena earn the right to call time when they see fit. Besides, when it comes to fight sport these days, cut-throat promoters often give clear indications when that time is nearing. Parker remains young. While it seems he reached his ceiling by claiming the WBO title, there’s still enough interest in a number of rematches or fringe contender prospects to justify him enduring the sacrifices required for another push. That said, there will come a point in the not-too-distant future where Parker must seriously ask himself whether he has the same hunger to continue. With a family, including four daughters, to consider he will be conscious of the damage his sport can cause. How much has he got left? Can he find another gear? Only he knows.