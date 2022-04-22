British heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte pose as they take part in their weigh-in at the Boxpark Wembley venue, near Wembley Stadium. Photo / AP

What's the situation?

The all-British blockbuster heavyweight world title fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte is almost upon us.

The unbeaten Fury puts his WBC crown on the line against his fellow countryman, having destroyed Deontay Wilder in their trilogy showdown in Las Vegas last October.

Fury had eyed a unification clash with the man who holds all the other heavyweight belts, Oleksandr Usyk, but both Whyte and Anthony Joshua rejected step-aside money.

With Usyk and Joshua set to face off once again this summer, it left WBC interim champion Whyte, 34, with the chance to take on Fury, 33, and finally get his shot at a world title.

Whyte has not fought since beating Alexander Povetkin in their rematch last March.

Fury vs Whyte: Date and start time

* This heavyweight title fight will take place on Sunday April 24 (NZT)

* The massive all-British clash will take place in front of a record crowd of 94,000 at * Wembley Stadium

* The undercard action starts from 5am (NZT)

* Fury vs Whyte ring walks are confirmed to start at 8.45am (NZT)

* The first bell for the main event will be no later than 9.10am (NZT)

Follow all the action here at nzherald.co.nz in our live blog.

British heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury, centre left and Dillian Whyte go head-to-head as they take part in their weigh-in at the Boxpark Wembley. Photo / AP

What was the weigh in scene?

The mood was light and so was Tyson Fury, who weighed in 12 pounds (more than five kilograms) lighter than his last fight.

Fury weighed 264.8 pounds (120kg) yesterday, a day before the all-British bout at Wembley Stadium.

Whyte tipped the scales at 253 1/4 pounds (114.8kg) — six pounds (nearly three kilos) heavier than his last fight.

During a downright friendly face-to-face — which underscored the 6-foot-9 Fury's significant height advantage — the men smiled and tickled each other before an earnest handshake and exchange of caps.

British heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte go head-to-head as they take part in their weigh-in at the Boxpark Wembley venue, near Wembley Stadium. Photo / AP

What are the fighters saying?

Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) promised it would be a different story on Sunday (NZT) in front of more than 94,000 spectators in his second defense of the title he won in February 2020.

"Don't doubt us, we're going to put a show on, like no other before," Fury said. "It's going to be a war, don't worry about that."

Fury's weight was lighter than in both of his recent fights against Deontay Wilder.

The self-styled "Gypsy King" was 273 pounds (124kg) when he beat Wilder the first time and 277 pounds (nearly 126kg) last October for the trilogy bout.

The weigh-in continued what has been a relatively low-key buildup between the former sparring partners.

Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) has largely secluded himself at his training camp in Portugal while leaving Fury to drum up interest in the past month.

Fury has suggested he'll retire after the fight, though hugely lucrative bouts against Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua could surely make him think twice.

Usyk beat Joshua last September to take the WBA, IBF and WBO crowns and is preparing for a rematch with Joshua after leaving his native Ukraine, where he was helping his country in the war with Russia.

Fury vs Whyte: Undercard

Tyson's younger half-brother, and Love Island star, Tommy is the main attraction on the undercard.

Tommy, 22, is a light-heavyweight with a record of 7-0 and returns to action for the first time since being forced to pull out of his fight with Jake Paul in December.

Tyson's cousin Isaac Lowe is looking to bounce back from defeat in an intriguing clash with unbeaten featherweight Nick Ball.

British super-featherweight champion Anthony Cacace's fight with Jonathan Romero has been called off.

MAIN EVENT: Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte – (WBC heavyweight world title)

Ekow Essuman vs Darren Tetley

Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski (light-heavyweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball (Featherweight)

David Adeleye vs Chris Healey (Heavyweight)

Kurt Walker vs Stefan Nicolae (Super-Featherweight)

Karol Itauma vs Michal Ciach (Light-Heavyweight)

Royston Barney-Smith vs Constantin Radoi (Super-Featherweight)

How can I watch it?

The main card can be purchased on Sky Sport Now for $39.35.