Dalton Papali'i, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Caleb Clarke during a Blues training session. Photo / Photosport

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s anticipated return underpins the quest to revive individual World Cup hopes amid a vastly reshaped Blues team for their cross-town faceoff with Moana Pasifika.

Tuivasa-Sheck’s comeback — after spending the last seven weeks on the sideline with a hand injury — is timely as he bids to reignite his attempt to crack the competitive All Blacks World Cup squad before switching back to the Warriors next year.

With incumbent All Blacks second-fives Jordie Barrett and David Havili in strong form, and Anton Lienert-Brown launching his return for the Chiefs this weekend, Tuivasa-Sheck has significant ground to make up. He is certain to have his hands full at Eden Park on Saturday, too, opposite damaging Moana Pasifika midfielder Levi Aumua, who has been touted as a national bolter, while Moana wing Timoci Tavatavanawai is another lethal threat with ball in hand.

With five regular season matches before the playoffs, time is fast running out for Tuivasa-Sheck to impress the All Blacks selectors and add to his three tests last year.

Tuivasa-Sheck’s inclusion alongside Bryce Heem are two of seven starting and three positional changes as the Blues seek to maintain their three-match unbeaten surge following a tactically astute 30-14 victory over the Drua in Fiji last week.

Set piece dominance in Lautoka allowed the Blues to control the tempo in stifling conditions highlighted by captain Dalton Papali’i dropping 3.5kg during the match.

“He’s a freak and he’s finally back from injury,” Papali’i said of Tuivasa-Sheck. “Having his presence and aura you get a special feeling knowing that calibre of player is in your team. We’re pretty excited to see how he goes.”

Akira Ioane headlines other notable changes after gaining promotion to start at blindside after two matches off the bench in his return from a round one knee injury. Like Tuivasa-Sheck, Blues assistant coach Paul Tito suggested Ioane needs a compelling performance to reinstate his national claims and hold off Anton Segner.

“It’s a big opportunity for Aki. He needs to take that,” Tito said. “Some guys have been playing well in that position so he’s got to have a big game.”

Blues loose forward Akira Ioane. Photo / Photosport

Beauden Barrett’s first start of the year at fullback allows Harry Plummer to slot in at first-five, with Stephen Perofeta three weeks away from returning after a shoulder injury. Halfback Taufa Funaki also gets his first start this season.

The forward pack features four changes — the most intriguing involving Cameron Suafoa’s shift from lock to No 8 to cover Hoskins Sotutu’s absence through illness.

“Cameron has been doing it all year for us and he gets an opportunity in his preferred position,” Tito said. “We’re looking forward to seeing what he can bring. He’s a hybrid guy but we’ve seen his skills really grow this season.”

The Blues, sitting fourth with six wins and three losses, have opted to utilise this match to tick off Mark Telea’s second All Blacks rest and promote AJ Lam to the right wing.

Despite their winless campaign, which includes last week’s 43-33 home loss to the Rebels, Tito expects Moana to arrive highly motivated.

“It’s a cross-city rivalry and they’re not far away. They’ve got a point to prove. I know their coaches well so they’ll be right up for this one. Filo Tiatia will have their forwards fired up. They’ll be coming to check out our scrum and driving lineout early. Their breakdown is strong. They’ve got some good loose forwards. Their mindset this week will be to knock over the Blues.”

With the Crusaders in Christchurch looming next week it’s imperative the Blues bank a bonus point victory against Moana.

“We’re getting better. At the start of the year you’re trying to build on different areas and we’re starting to see those pieces of the jigsaw come together now. Momentum is huge in this competition. We’re slowing building. We’re not the finished product. We haven’t delivered an 80-minute performances yet so hopefully that comes this week.”

Confronting flat-mate and Moana prop Ezekiel Lindenmuth adds another degree of rivalry for Papali’i. Fellow flat-mate Sam Slade has been ruled out by a hamstring complaint.

“I haven’t talked to them ... if they walk in the door I walk out,” Papali’i said. “All jokes aside when it comes game time maybe I’ll do a couple of cheap shots in the ruck and try not to be seen by the referee.”

Blues v Moana Pasifika

Saturday, 7.05pm, Eden Park

Blues: Ofa Tuungafasi, Kurt Eklund, Marcel Renata, James Tucker, Sam Darry, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papali’i, Cam Suafoa, Taufa Funaki, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Bryce Heem, AJ Lam, Beauden Barrett.

Reserves: Soane Vikena, Joshua Fusitu’a, James Lay, Tom Robinson, Anton Segner, Finlay Christie, Rieko Ioane, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Moana Pasifika: William Havili, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Levi Aumua, D’Angelo Leuila, Neria Fomai, Christian Lealiifano, Ereatara Enari; Solomone Funaki (c), Alamanda Motuga, Miracle Faiilagi, Mike McKee, Michael Curry, Chris Apoua, Samiuela Moli, Abraham Pole.

Reserves: Luteru Tolai Ezekiel Lindenmuth, Tau Koloamatangi, Alex McRobbie, Jonah Mau’u, Jonathan Taumateine, Lincoln McClutchie, Fine Inisi.

