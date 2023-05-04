Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Blues v Moana Pasifika: All Blacks midfielder Roger Tuivasa-Sheck makes Super Rugby Pacific comeback in quest to revive World Cup hopes

Liam Napier
By
5 mins to read
Dalton Papali'i, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Caleb Clarke during a Blues training session. Photo / Photosport

Dalton Papali'i, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Caleb Clarke during a Blues training session. Photo / Photosport

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s anticipated return underpins the quest to revive individual World Cup hopes amid a vastly reshaped Blues team for their cross-town faceoff with Moana Pasifika.

Tuivasa-Sheck’s comeback — after spending the last seven weeks

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport