Stephen Perofeta will return from a shoulder injury this weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Immersed in his work, Stephen Perofeta couldn’t see the forest for the trees.

The 26-year-old had the best year of his career last year, being an integral part of the Blues’ runner-up Super Rugby Pacific outfit, before earning his maiden test call-up for the All Blacks.

It was an excellent time to have put himself into the thoughts of the national team selectors, with the Rugby World Cup just a year away.

But when he returned to action for the 2023 season, Perofeta struggled to recapture that same form before a shoulder injury ruled him out for four weeks in late April.

Because it was a reaggravation of an old injury, Perofeta said the recovery process wasn’t as bad or as long as it could have been, but it still kept him confined to the casualty ward to focus on building strength and learning to stay ahead of it.

While he was able to get his body back in playing shape, the time on the sidelines also gave Perofeta a chance for some reflection.

“It was a bit stop-start, I feel. I found I was sort of just playing within,” Perofeta said of his start to the year.

“It was a good eye-opener, watching from afar and being off the field, of how it felt when I was playing with freedom and playing what I see. Leading into this part of the season, crunch time, it’s just about remembering to fully commit to my role and enjoy it.

“Physically, it does get demanding, then that puts that doubt into your mind. But the body’s definitely freshened up, and also mentally.”

Perofeta will make a timely return for the Blues against the Hurricanes at Eden Park this Saturday, returning from the bench in place of Beauden Barrett who is on All Blacks rest week and recovering from a cut to his heel last weekend which required stitches. Harry Plummer will start in the No 10 jersey.

While he looks to rediscover the ease at which he played last year, Perofeta comes back with limited time to make an impact on the minds of the All Blacks brass and press his case for higher honours again this season in a positional battle even more hotly contested than in 2022.

The return, and irresistible form, of Chiefs playmaker Damian McKenzie could make him among the first names the selectors write down, while Barrett and Crusader Richie Mo’unga have both given strong accounts for the majority of the campaign.

Perofeta has proven he has utility value as a fullback option as well, which could work in his favour, though it’s a case of fitting a lot of talent into limited spots in that area also.

But for now, the Blues playmaker has his focus on the Hurricanes and testing out his shoulder against an attack that likes to charge through the channel of the No 10 and build from the back of some strong carries.

With contact being the big area for Perofeta to be comfortable with again, he’s confident he’s up to the task.

“The physio plans have integrated those drills and simulated those scenarios often in the last two weeks, so it’s pretty good,” Perofeta said.

“They’ve got some big athletes and it’s a strong point where they get their game going, but we’ve got plans in place in terms of personnel so we can minimise the way they attack.”

Blues v Hurricanes

Saturday, Eden Park, 7.05pm

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Bryce Heem, Caleb Clarke, Harry Plummer, Finlay Christie, Hoskins Sotutu, Adrian Choat, Akira Ioane, Cameron Suafoa, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Nepo Laulala, Ricky Riccitelli, Ofa Tuungafasi.

Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Jordan Lay, Marcel Renata, James Tucker, Anton Segner, Sam Nock, Stephen Perofeta, AJ Lam/Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Hurricanes: Josh Moorby, Julian Savea, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Kini Naholo, Aidan Morgan, Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea (c), Du’Plessis Kirifi, Caleb Delany, Isaia Walker-Leawere, James Blackwell, Tyrel Lomax, Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia.

Reserves: Hame Faiva, Tevita Mafileo, Owen Franks, Justin Sangster, Brayden Iose, Jamie Booth, Brett Cameron, Salesi Rayasi.

Live updates and commentary on nzherald.co.nz, GOLD SPORT and iHeart Radio.