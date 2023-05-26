Advertisement

Sport / Rugby

Blues v Hurricanes: Stephen Perofeta sees silver lining in injury layoff as he returns to Blues with fresh outlook

Christopher Reive
By
4 mins to read
Stephen Perofeta will return from a shoulder injury this weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Immersed in his work, Stephen Perofeta couldn’t see the forest for the trees.

The 26-year-old had the best year of his career last year, being an integral part of the Blues’ runner-up Super Rugby Pacific

